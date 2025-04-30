Elden Ring Nightreign Teases One of the Final Classes

FromSoftware fans will once again return to Limgrave, renamed Limveld, in the Lands Between when Elden Ring: Nightreign launches on May 30th. Players can choose from one of many classes, some of which have been revealed for this spin on Elden Ring. With the multiplayer roguelike nature of this title, the class a player picks is incredibly important, and fans should consider all their options. In this regard, two classes have yet to be revealed for Elden Ring: Nightreign, but FromSoftware is now teasing another reveal for one of the remaining classes. Through an earlier leak, we can deduce this is the Revenant.

The Revenant, along with the Executor, are the final remaining unknown classes for Elden Ring Nightreign if the leak is true. From the official description of FromSoftware’s teaser, we can assume the Revenant is out for revenge of some sort, and won’t rest until it claims it.

A restless soul cannot be soothed by anything less than vengeance.#ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN will be available in 30 days. pic.twitter.com/nOESWjDo4H — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 30, 2025

“A restless soul cannot be soothed by anything less than vengeance,” combined with the image of a harp in the leaked photo, plus the gameplay trailer showing off the harp, should create a unique and interesting class in Elden Ring Nightreign. Whether the harp is an actual weapon or simply an ability remains to be seen, but it is a new addition not present in Elden Ring.

The teased image uploaded by FromSoftware has fans rapidly forming theories about the Revenant’s identity, and some are already smitten with her appearance. With only a month to go and two classes to be officially revealed, players likely do not have long until From Software officially shows off the Revenant for Elden Ring Nightreign.

What are your thoughts on the Revenant? Do you like her design? Will she be your first character?