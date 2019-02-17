First Look At Shazam In ‘Injustice 2 Mobile’ Revealed

The first look at Shazam in Injustice 2 Mobile has been revealed, including some details regarding the character’s abilities and stats.

Unfortunately, there’s still no gameplay footage of Shazam in the game, or word of when he will be added to the roster, but hey, we’ll take what we can get at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Injustice 2 Mobile is the sequel to Injustice: Gods Among Us Mobile on iOS and Android. Like its predecessor, it’s a free-to-play game based off the console game, in this case Injustice 2. It released back in 2017 alongside the release of Injustice 2, and has racked up millions of downloads.

For more media on the mobile game, be sure to peep its official website. For more on the game itself, here’s an official overview from Warner Bros:

Who’s in your Justice League? Join your favorite DC Super Heroes & Villains in the best fighting game on mobile. Assemble a team of heroes like Batman, Flash & Wonder Woman to combat the forces against you. Master new combos and crush opponents in dynamic 3-on-3 battles. Upgrade your Super Heroes with special powers as you fight your way through the game. Become a champion by collecting gear for your characters and dominating your foes in PvP contests. Every battle will define you—join the fight and become the ultimate DC champion!

Unleash epic combos on your opponents using Superman’s heat vision, The Flash’s lightning kick, Harley Quinn’s cupcake bomb and much more

Take your battles to the next level—inflict massive damage using your favorite DC characters’ super moves

Earn rewards from each fight to customize your Super Heroes with powerful gear, and collect special characters like Armored Superman, Arkham Knight Batman and much more

Team up with friends and assemble an unstoppable League! Together you can prevent the collection of worlds and defeat the ultimate boss, Brainiac.

Be social—chat with friends, donate hero shards, participate in Raids, and more!

And of course, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from Shazam in Injustice 2 Mobile?