Injustice 2’s Revised Tutorial Mode Is Something Players Can Appreciate

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition recently arrived this past week, giving its fans the opportunity to earn some sweet new elite gear for their favorite fighters, as well as try out any downloadable combatants they might have missed the first time around.

But more importantly, the team at NetherRealm decided to provide a little education with the Legendary update, as it has revamped its slim tutorial mode with something a little more fulfilling – something they’re calling the Learn Hub, which is active in the game now.

While speaking with Kotaku, NetherRealm Studios designer Michael Bellipanni explained why the team decided to overhaul the mode. “Our previous tutorial would throw a lot of mechanics at the player very quickly, but wasn’t doing much to show someone how or why you would use them in a match, which would force players to search for resources outside of the game to get better.

“We wanted a more comprehensive tutorial that was divided into smaller, more digestible lessons that players can progress through at their own pace.”

For those that might have missed it, the Learn Hub breaks down moves and other techniques through well-structured explanations, so players can perfect said techniques and apply them into battle without struggling. Color indicators let them know if they did something wrong (red) or performed it accurately (green). Practice definitely makes perfect here.

“I think players feel the most frustrated when they don’t understand why they’ve lost,” Bellipanni said. “If we can help a player recognize what a skilled opponent is doing to be beat them, we can give them a path forward to improve. As players advance their own skills, they can get more out of watching streams and tournaments, which can lead to participation if a player is really dedicated.”

What’s more, NetherRealm wants feedback from both die-hard fans and casual players alike, so it can continue tweaking the performance of the game as it goes along. The Learn Hub will obviously improve as time goes on, and, with that, so will players.

We’ll be talking more with NetherRealm soon about the mode and the difference that it makes, but if you have the game, definitely give it a try, especially if you’re trying to master a particular character in the ranks.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

