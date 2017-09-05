Injustice 2 Wonder Woman Actress Talks The Game’s “Total Badass” Version Of The Character

Obviously, this is a banner weekend for Gal Gadot. Everybody with any sense loved her in Wonder Woman, and her movie's likely on its way to a big $100 million opening. Ah, but Gal Gadot isn't the only Wonder Woman actress riding high right now!

Susan Eisenberg has been voicing Wonder Woman for 16 years now, starting with the classic Justice League Cartoon Network series, and continuing to this day in direct-to-video features like Justice League: Doom and Injustice 2. Eisenberg's voice is very different than Gal Gadot's, but for a certain segment of the DC fanbase, it's just as recognizable.

With Wonder Woman mania sweeping the nation, Eisenberg discussed playing a particularly hard-edged Diana Prince in Injustice 2 on the Namek vs. Saiyan gaming podcast.

"It was definitely an adjustment. I'm so used to playing her a certain way, which is with kindness and compassion, and not that she doesn't have a mood or two along the way, but in Injustice 2 she's just a total badass. She's kind of at war with a number of the characters. It was definitely different, but a departure that is fun to play."

The Injustice 2 take on Wonder Woman definitely might be a shock for those who just got to know more wide-eyed movie version! Eisenberg also spoke about the process of playing a character for such a long time, and hinted she was not done with the role…

"I say she's a part of me. There's just a lot of her that I like to think has rubbed off on me. Especially in that effort to always try to do the right thing, take the high road in life and have compassion. Because I've been playing her for a long time, there's just like an osmosis that occurs. I feel her looking over my shoulder. I work on DCU online games regularly as Wonder Woman and, for me, that's a dream come true. That keeps my involvement with Wonder Woman alive. I still get to do it, and I still get challenged by it."

Both the console and mobile versions of Injustice 2 are in the midst a special Wonder Woman event, in which you can unlock epic gear based on the movie. Now, if only they'd release a patch that makes Wonder Woman a more balanced fighter. Oh well, I'll take the gear for now.

Injustice 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]