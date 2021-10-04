Injustice 3 Speculation Grows Following DC FanDome Announcement

Fans of the Injustice fighting game franchise are really starting to believe that developer NetherRealm Games could be announcing the third installment in the series, Injustice 3, later this month. The reason for this speculation comes in the wake of a new announcement directly from DC that informed potential viewers about what the company will have to share at its upcoming DC FanDome event. And while Injustice 3 hasn’t been outright confirmed to appear at the presentation, someone who is directly linked to the franchise will be showing up in some capacity.

Revealed on social media this morning, DC Comics divulged that Ed Boon, who is the creative director at NetherRealm Studios, will be taking part in the upcoming DC FanDome event. Boon’s role in the showcase wasn’t specified whatsoever, but the fact that he’s appearing in the first place has many fans assuming that he might show up to reveal Injustice 3. Such an announcement would also make a fair bit of sense at this point given that NetherRealm revealed earlier this year that it was officially done working on Mortal Kombat 11 and would instead be shifting its focus to the studio’s next venture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DCComics/status/1445010892597469190

In recent years, NetherRealm Studios has gone back and forth between working on the Injustice and Mortal Kombat franchises. Starting with the original Injustice: Gods Among Us, which released back in 2013, NetherRealm would go on to then launch Mortal Kombat X, Injustice 2, and then most recently, Mortal Kombat 11. Assuming that the studio continues with this pattern once again, it would stand to reason that Injustice 3 would be the company’s next title, although some reports and rumors have suggested that this won’t be the case.

Whatever the truth is, we fortunately won’t have to wait much longer to learn about what Boon’s role is with DC FanDome. The event as a whole is set to take place later this month on October 16. And if you can’t watch the live stream for yourself, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the latest news from the event here on ComicBook.com as it transpires.

Do you think we could finally be getting a reveal for Injustice 3 later this month? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.