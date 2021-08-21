NetherRealm Studios' Next Game Reportedly Mortal Kombat 12, Not Injustice 3

✖

NetherRealm Studios announced earlier this year that it would officially be moving on from working on Mortal Kombat 11 and would instead be shifting its attention to the next project on top. For many fans, this follow-up game was widely assumed to be that of Injustice 3 given how NetherRealm has operated in recent years. However, a new report has now emerged and has indicated that this might not be the case, and instead, the studio could be working on Mortal Kombat 12.

This new information comes by way of reporter Jeff Grubb who shared what he has heard about NetherRealm Studios in a new episode of his show Grubbsnax with Giant Bomb. According to Grubb, he has been told that NetherRealm is currently working on Mortal Kombat 12 rather than Injustice 3, primarily due to things that are happening within WB Games.

For those who haven't followed this situation, essentially, the WB Games publishing label might be going through some big changes in the future as many studios within the publisher's control have been rumored to be up for sale. NetherRealm is one studio that has previously been attached to these sale talks. Rather than tying up NetherRealm with a project that comes with the DC Comics license attached, Grubb says that WB might prefer the company to just work on a new Mortal Kombat title in case the company was to be sold off. This would then make any sort of sale transaction that much easier in theory.

Grubb went on to say that he's not absolutely certain about any of this information that he is sharing and stressed that it shouldn't be taken as gospel. That being said, the details he has heard do line up with the reality that is playing out over at WB Games. Time will only tell what NetherRealm ends up coming out with next, but it's hard to deny that the information Grubb has shared in this case wouldn't be the most logical one for WB Games.

So what do you think about all of this? Would you like to see Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3 be the next game released by NetherRealm? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.