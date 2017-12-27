Injustice: Gods Among Us, Bayonetta, More Coming To Xbox Game Pass In January

By now, you’ve probably seen Microsoft’s many promotions for the Xbox Game Pass, in which it’s currently offering the unlimited gaming service for just $1 for the first month, before going back up to its still-reasonable price of $9.99 after that. But if you need any further initiative to join up with the program, the publisher has just listed a number of new titles that will be joining the service as of January 1st – and there are some great ones here.

The big highlight for the month of January is Injustice: Gods Among Us, the NetherRealm Studios-produced brawler featuring many faces from the DC Comics universe. There are a number of available combatants in the game, and it serves as a great precursor for the action you’ll be able to check out in Injustice 2, which is available now in the Xbox Live Marketplace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, Bayonetta will also be joining the service, with the butt-kicking witch bringing her gun-toting heels with her as she embarks on an adventure filled with action and excitement. Although the sequels are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, the original adventure is still worth playing through – and did we mention how dazzling it looks?

Other games coming to the service next month include:

NBA Playgrounds – an NBA Jam-style arcade basketball game for up to four players

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition – a remastered version of the PlayStation 3/Xbox 360 classic

Fuzion Frenzy – a classic original Xbox party game with support for multiple players across both Mini-Game Frenzy and Tournament modes

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – the adventurous precursor to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, featuring Solid Snake

Deadlight: Director’s Cut – a side-scrolling zombie-killing adventure

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection – A fun interactive game for all ages, featuring a number of exotic animals

WRC 5: World Rally Championship – a fast-paced rally racing game filled with hours of challenges

Tecmo Bowl Throwback – a recreation of the classic football game, complete with fun-to-master gameplay and multiplayer support

You can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for just $1 between now and January 4th, so don’t miss out!