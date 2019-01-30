Next Inside Xbox Episode Will Reveal New ‘Crackdown 3’ Details

Microsoft is set to unveil new details on Crackdown 3’s story mode and other information pertaining to the long-awaited game during the first Inside Xbox episode of 2019.

Scheduled to air on February 5th at 2 p.m. PT, the next episode of the Xbox-centered show will include an appearance from Joseph Staten, the creative director for Crackdown 3. Staten’s appearance will bring about that new information ahead of the game’s launch that comes just 10 days after Inside Xbox’s next episode.

“With the February 15 release of Crackdown 3 available with Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, you can expect it to take center stage in the February episode of Inside Xbox,” Xbox’s announcement about the upcoming episode said. “We’ll have Creative Director of Crackdown 3, Joseph Staten, on hand to divulge details on the game’s campaign mode and more.”

The release date for Crackdown 3 was finally confirmed in November 2018 after multiple delays pushed the release of the game back several times. Terry Crews appeared in the trailer which confirmed the game’s February 15th release date with the actor filling the role of Commander Jaxon in the game. Single-player gameplay was released later and showed Crews to be one of many agents players can choose from with each of those characters having their own unique strengths.

Crackdown 3 is just one of several games that’s slated to come out in February though with others like Anthem, Jump Force, and Metro Exodus scheduled to release in the same month. Microsoft’s Inside Xbox episode will include more information on some of those titles alongside other exclusives like Sea of Thieves.

“And that’s just the start! We’ve got reveals and new info to share on Mortal Kombat 11, The Division 2, Sea of Thieves, Astroneer, Journey to the Savage Planet, Jump Force, Metro Exodus, and of course, Xbox Game Pass and bunch of news under lock and key so be sure to tune in on Tuesday, February 5.”

Two of those games made waves within the PC community recently by becoming PC exclusives in the Epic Games store. Both The Division 2 and Metro Exodus will launch their PC versions exclusively through the Fortnite creator’s store, the latter being a game that departed from Steam just weeks before its release date.

Inside Xbox’s first episode of 2019 is scheduled to take place on February 5th.