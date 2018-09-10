Insomniac Games Is Down For Working With Marvel Again After ‘Spider-Man’ PS4

There’s no question that Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 has become a huge success for the PlayStation 4, not to mention Sony. Early sales numbers suggest that it’s already setting records; and critics really love the game, us included.

So, does that mean we’ll see Insomniac Games, who developed the game, pairing up with Sony and Marvel again? They certainly sound optimistic about it.

While speaking with Fandom, Insomniac community director James Stevenson had nothing but praise for the company’s partnership with Marvel. “Working with Marvel probably drove us to be better than we can be when we’re working on our own thing.”

What’s more, the trust that Marvel put into the company to make the ultimate Spider-Man experience was unparalleled, as they stayed hands-off with the process, without any “road blocks” standing in the way. Stevenson noted that the company was more concerned with “wanting to help us make a great Spider-Man game,” including crafting the story — to which the developer did so with great effect.

So does this mean the two will pair up again down the road for a possible sequel, or another project within the Marvel fold? Stevenson couldn’t confirm anything, but he noted, “Sure, we’d be open to another licensed game.” He also said the company had no problem working with licenses and brands again, even though the process is “different.”

“You have other people involved who can tell you whether something is on-brand or off-brand,” he concluded.

The full interview can be found here. But from the sound of things, getting these guys together for a sequel would be a smart move, especially considering how well this one is selling out in stores.

You know, come to think of it, Insomniac and Marvel pairing up for a Hulk game would be pretty sweet. After all, we haven’t seen a good representation of Hulk in his own adventure since The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction came out several years ago for Xbox, PlayStation 2 and GameCube. An adventure like that, with a massive amount of chaos, would fit the bill for the big green guy.

But one superhero adventure at a time, we suppose. Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and you shouldn’t dare miss it.