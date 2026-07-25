God of War Laufey Release Date Announced (and It’s Quite Soon)

Some players were scared during the God of War Laufey reveal since it came with a “coming soon” banner instead of a more narrow release window. Multiple reports calmed the fears of these worrisome players, noting it was coming out sooner rather than later. And now, Santa Monica Studio has corroborated the reporting by revealing the Laufey release date, and it is rather soon.

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As stated by the developer during the game’s San Diego Comic-Con panel (which some predicted), God of War Laufey is coming to PS5 on February 16th, 2027. The announcement made made its way to social media through a short video. Said video has no gameplay footage or much else to cling to, but it has the all-important date.

2.16.27 pic.twitter.com/RQZov8MqGx — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) July 25, 2026

The announcement didn’t come with any sort of pre-order information or a price, so that will all be revealed at a later date.

This wasn’t the only piece of news to come from the panel, too. Head of creative Cory Barlog confirmed a new Kratos-led God of War was in development and will connect to Laufey. This mysterious title, however, did not get a more concrete release window, so it’s unclear when it will launch. This is also not to be confused with the remake of the original God of War trilogy.

A February release date is more or less in line with the past God of War games. God of War titles typically release in the spring and most often in March. March has housed just about every new console and PSP God of War game outside of God of War: Ghost of Sparta, God of War Ragnarok, and the 2018 God of War, the latter of which only barely missed the God of War-rich month and came out in April.

Coming out in February likely gives PlayStation its first big exclusive of the new year, around five months after Marvel’s Wolverine, its most notable first-party fall game. PlayStation’s other suite of first-party games have yet to get concrete dates, a list that includes Until Dawn 2, Fairgame$, presumably another MLB The Show, Horizon Hunters Gathering, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the latter of which may be quite a ways off. PlayStation is also publishing games from other studios, like Kena: Scars of Kosmora, 4:Loop, and the oft-troubled Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is also part of that second group, but it is coming out on August 7th, much earlier than the other games.

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