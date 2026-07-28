PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2026 Revealed

PlayStation has today revealed the full lineup of free games that will be coming to PS Plus for the month of August 2026. Currently, PS Plus members can still download July’s free titles on the service which happen to include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2, and CrossCode. And while these games are set to remain on PS Plus for the better part of the next week until August 3rd, we now know what they’ll be replaced by once they depart from the platform.

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Set to go live on August 4th, the next wave of PlayStation Plus games will include Dying Light 2, Big Walk, and Signalis. Dying Light 2 happens to be the biggest title on offer in August, as the open-world action game is the only AAA title in this slate. While PS5 and PS4 users will be able to download Dying Light 2 for themselves, PlayStation is making this giveaway even better by doling out the “Reloaded Edition” of the game. This version of DL2 notably happens to include the Bloody Ties DLC, which is a great bonus when compared to the standard edition of the game.

Big Walk is then a pretty substantial addition to PlayStation Plus as well, as the game is joining the subscription service on the same day of its widespread release. Developed by House House, Big Walk is a co-op-centric adventure game in which players explore an expansive world and attempt to complete challenges with one another. PlayStation had already confirmed earlier this year that Big Walk would immediately be joining PS Plus upon its launch, and that promise is now being kept.

Signalis is then rounding out PS Plus in August 2026, but it very well may be the best game of the bunch. Released in 2022, Signalis is a survival-horror game developed by studio Rose-Engine that is heavily inspired by old-school Resident Evil and Silent Hill titles. Signalis has been incredibly well-received by both critics and players since its launch, and only takes around 10 hours to fully complete. So if you’re in the mood for a horror game and haven’t yet played Signalis, it’s a fantastic inclusion on PS Plus.

All in all, this PlayStation Plus lineup might be one of the strongest that we’ve seen so far in 2026. While it remains to be seen how Big Walk is received, Dying Light 2 and Signalis 2 have both been met with a lot of positivity since their respective releases. This, combined with the fact that Big Walk is a rare day-one inclusion to PS Plus, makes this rotation of games one of the best we’ve seen in months.

If you’re looking to snag all of these games for yourself once they land on PlayStation Plus, you’ll have until August 31st to add them to your digital library.