International Trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog Reveals Baby Sonic

Hopefully you haven’t cast your vote yet for Baby of the Year. Though The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda is no doubt the front runner for the title (with Bart Harley Jarvis from I Think You Should Leave the dark horse), with less than a week left in 2019 a new contender has emerged for the title and he might give the Force sensitive tot a run for his money. In a new international trailer for the film straight from Japan, some new footage from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been revealed including a first look at none other than Baby Sonic.

It’s likely that this version of the titular video game character will only appear in the opening of the upcoming movie as the footage shown in the teaser matches moments from the previously released trailer. You can watch the trailer for yourself below and check out the new international trailer that offers an up close look at Baby Sonic below and cast your vote for Baby of the Year in the comments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog but it’s unclear if he’ll provide the voice for the younger Sonic too. Joining Schwartz in the film is James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”