Invincible VS Gets First Update With Big Fixes, Check Out the Patch Notes

The first update for Invincible VS in the wake of the game’s launch has today gone live. Since its release this past week, the early response to the Invincible fighting game has largely been positive. Despite this, players have stumbled across a handful of problems within Invincible VS, namely ones tied to specific characters. Now, developer Quarter Up is looking to quickly address these errors with a new hotfix.
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Downloadable now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this initial patch for Invincible VS primarily focuses on bug fixes. By far the biggest tweak that has been made on this front is related to Conquest, who was deemed one of the more broken characters on the game’s roster. Beyond resolving these issues with Conquest’s kit, Quarter Up has also made some other quality-of-life tweaks to the tutorial while outlining other issues that it’s currently aware of.
Moving forward, Quarter Up says that it’s already working on a “more comprehensive gameplay patch” that it will release in the future. This update will almost certainly provide more balance changes to a majority of the fighters on the Invincible VS roster, which will shift the game’s meta quite a bit. A timeline for when this update might be released hasn’t yet been given, but we should learn more on this front in the days or weeks ahead.
In the interim, if you want to get a look at everything that has been done with this new Invincible VS update today, you can view the patch notes below.
Invincible VS May 5th Update Patch Notes
Quality of Life Updates
- The Tutorial feed now shows the Motion Inputs correctly
- Descriptive text still references Standard Inputs
- Default input for Taunt on Motion Inputs is updated to L+H (previously L+A1)
- You can now skip match intros
- Improved mouse focus/navigation when alt-tabbing on PC
Bug Fixes
CHARACTERS
- Conquest can no longer chain Jump Charged Medium into itself
- Conquest jumping charged Medium now scales correctly when repeated in the same combo
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed how Rollback handles VFX
- This should remove unintended strobe FX or lingering VFX when playing online, especially during Ultimate and Super animations.
RANKED
Please note, as mentioned in the Known Issues section, the League Points (LP) update fixes are guaranteed in the backend, but you will still only see visual LP updates in the Main Menu on your next Match Found or after a reboot.
- When an opponent disconnects during a match, the in-game messaging will now clearly state, “Opponent disconnected. You win!”
- Reminder that you will always gain LP when an opponent disconnects.
- Players will always lose LP when disconnecting from a match
- Leaving a Ranked Match using the “Return to Main Menu” path now has clearer messaging indicating that you’re conceding the match and will lose LP
LOBBY
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t join crossplay-disabled lobbies in some situations
- Several fixes related to Spectate
MOTION INPUTS
- Improved Motion Controls handling of Boosted Dash inputs (previously, if you plinked it would have unintentionally cost a full bar of Boost Meter when you were off by one frame with the input)
- Fixed bug that prevented motion input players from entering passwords for lobbies
PRACTICE
- Setting Dummy in training mode to Jump should do a full jump instead of short hop now
STORY MODE
- Fixed a bug where AI in Story Mode would get a 5% damage increase if Player 2 was set to motion controls in Local Versus
REPLAYS
- Added messaging during the First Time User Experience to make it clear that replays from older versions of the game will be deleted
- Replays will now be sorted from new-to-old by default
GENERAL
- Fixed issues that caused multiple crashes
- Fixed several uncommon soft lock states
- Several localization fixes/updates
- Opening your Player Profile from Leaderboards now functions as expected
- Updated description of Active Tag Feint in the tutorial
Known Issues
RANKED
- LP can sometimes take up to 30 seconds to verify on the backend after a disconnect (you should still always see it update on your next Match Found or reboot)
- PS5: Rarely, you will get no error message when an opponent disconnects
- Ranked LP is still gained/lost correctly when this happens
REPLAYS
- Watching a full Replay will change your control scheme to the P1 control scheme from the replay
TUTORIAL
- Pop-up windows explaining moves in Tutorial don’t always adapt to Motion Inputs (left sidebar is always correct)
STORY + ARCADE MODE
- Xbox: Subtitles are not working
- Missing notification when unlocking Viltrumite Omni-Man when completing the Story Mode on Hard difficulty