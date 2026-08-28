EA’s Iron Man Game Footage Leaks Online Ahead of Official Reveal

Our first glimpse at EA’s upcoming Iron Man video game from Motive Studios has been revealed by way of leaked footage. Back in 2022, Motive announced that it was in the process of working on a game centered around Marvel’s iconic superhero. Since that time, essentially no new information or news on the project has come to light, which has left many wondering about its status. Now, we’ve finally received a new look at the title, although it’s clearly one that EA didn’t intend to have become public.

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Circling across social media, this leaked footage from Iron Man shows off an in-progress trailer that Motive Studios is clearly working on. The video doesn’t come with any sound, but it does show off Motive’s version of Tony Stark along with other characters that seem to include Pepper Potts, James Rhodes (War Machine), and Crimson Dynamo. The trailer is also littered with gameplay that shows how combat and traversal will seemingly work in the finished product.

Perhaps the most interesting thing to glean from the video is that it shows players will be able to customize Iron Man’s suit quite a bit. Not only will these customizations impact the suit’s appearance, but players will also be able to choose which weapons and abilities they want to equip. It’s not fully known how this system will work, although it’s clearly intended to make players feel like they’re Tony Stark themselves, as he’s inventing and refining the Iron Man armor.

Currently, EA hasn’t announced a launch window for Marvel’s Iron Man, but the fact that this trailer is being assembled behind the scenes suggests that we should have more news on this front soon enough. The leaked footage is claimed to have stemmed from this month, which points to the finished version of the trailer being completed in the weeks or months ahead. This means that, in all likelihood, EA is preparing to publicly share this trailer before the end of the year, with The Game Awards 2026 being the most likely venue for such a reveal.

Outside of Iron Man, Marvel Games has plenty of other titles on the horizon as well. In the immediate future, Marvel’s Wolverine will be arriving on PS5 platforms next month, with Marvel’s Blade also continuing to be in the works at Arkane Studios. Meanwhile, Skydance New Media is still toiling away on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which will tell a story featuring Captain America and Black Panther during the events of World War II.

For now, EA and Motive haven’t responded to this Iron Man leak in a public capacity, but if they do, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.