Marvel’s Iron Man VR Gets Popular MCU Villain

Marvel revealed the main villain of its upcoming Marvel’s Iron Man VR game on Friday during a Marvel Games panel at New York Comic-Con. The game will be introducing Ghost as the main villain players will face off against when they put on the Iron Man suits themselves, a villain who’s well known to Marvel fans. MCU fans will recall that Ghost made an appearance as an antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and you’ll see the adversary again soon now that the game has a release date.

Along with the identity of the game’s main villain being revealed, it was also confirmed during the panel that the character will be played by actress and singer Chantelle Barry. During the panel, Barry spoke about her time playing Ghost and about what players can expect to see from her character.

“So, I’m the main antagonist to one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, it was incredible,” Barry said. “For Ghost, I think like most villains, she’s very multidimensional. Very heavily layered character… her motivation for wanting to take down Tony, it’s very, very deeply emotional for her. I can’t reveal too much, obviously, but there are a lot of layers. It’s very, very fun to play Ghost. I don’t feel like I’m playing a villain when I play her. I feel like I’m the hero.”

A release date was also announced during the panel when it was confirmed that the game would be out for the PlayStation 4 on February 28th. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis attended the panel and was able to share an image from the presentation of what it would look like to encounter Ghost in a first-person perspective when playing as Iron Man.

The virtual reality game lets players take control of all of Iron Man’s most recognizable powers while using the vast array of technology he has at his disposal. An official description of the game mentions facing off against Iron Man’s “greatest foes,” so it looks like we can expect to see more villains than just Ghost in the game.

“Don the PlayStation VR headset to suit up as the Armored Avenger in an original Iron Man adventure!” PlayStation said about the upcoming game. “Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man weapons at your fingertips. Face off against Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles. Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek suit and awesome abilities.”

Marvel’s Iron Man releases for the PlayStation 4 on February 28th.