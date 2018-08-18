Here’s What the “FIX PUBG” Campaign Means for Xbox Players

An initiative from the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developers to fix the battle royale game’s various performance and optimization issues will also apply to the Xbox One version, the console team said.

PUBG Corp. shared an update several days ago that was titled “It’s Time To FIX PUBG.” Within the post, the developers acknowledged the long-standing issues that have been affecting the game and said that it’s committed to fixing these problems through a series of performance-improving patches and other solutions. Some target more features, such as the limb penetration system that just went live not long ago, while others will be more quality-of-life improvements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The post vowed that the “FIX PUBG” campaign would continue and that “many of the improvements we’ll be making to the PC version will naturally be carried over to the Xbox version of the game as well.” While specifics were laid out for the PC version with the statement above indicating that they’d eventually make their way to the Xbox One where applicable, console players wanted more info on how the campaign would affect their version. Following up the first post with a second that’s catered to Xbox One owners, the consoles team said that they’ve heard players’ request for clarity on the campaign specifics from a console perspective and offered more information.

The @Xbox Community Weekly Post is now live! Read now for updates on PTS as well as the FIX PUBG campaign and how it will affect our Xbox community.//t.co/LKXpnv3Vtq — PUBG (@PUBG) August 18, 2018

Two of the main goals to be achieved before the game launches out of its preview state, the console team said, are achieving a stable FPS for all players and fixing the desync issues that players have been experiencing. Outside of these two larger tasks, the quality-of-life updates and bugfixes will be deployed to the Xbox One version after being vetted on the PC version for a few weeks.

“The bug fixes and quality of life updates on the PC version we are focused on during the FIX PUBG campaign will be implemented on Xbox with a 2-4 week gap in between,” the Xbox post said. “Most bug fixes will carry over in 2 weeks, with bigger optimization related updates carrying over in less than a month. This is to try to weed out bugs and issues before the update comes to Xbox. This will especially be important for optimization as we want to make sure that there are no major issues caused by these types of updates.”

PUBG’s game-fixing campaign is ongoing with a new site dedicated to the progress made on the project with a section specifically for the Xbox One’s path to a full release.