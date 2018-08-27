Suspected Jacksonville Madden Shooter Was Reportedly Hospitalized for Mental Illness

The suspected shooter responsible for the shooting at a Jacksonville, Florida, Madden NFL 19 tournament event was previously hospitalized for mental illness, reports say.

Following the news from Sunday that a gunman had open fired on competitive gamers and others during the event held at Jacksonville Landing on Sunday, The Associated Press reported that court records indicated the suspected shooter, David Katz, had been hospitalized in the past for reasons related to mental illness. The Associated Press tweeted the update on Monday that indicated court records were the source for the new information. No further details were shared by The Associated Press regarding the past mental illness hospitalizations.

BREAKING: Court records: Man accused of killings at video gaming competition had been hospitalized for mental illness. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2018

The 24-year-old suspect from Baltimore was reportedly a competitor at the Madden NFL event that took place over the weekend. Reports indicate that he lost a match against another player before he later opened fire on those in attendance. Two were killed as a result of the attack with nine more victims wounded and sent to hospitals for treatment. Katz was declared dead by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as a result of self-inflicted gunshot wounds with the authorities then confirming his identity.

BREAKING: Jacksonville Sheriff: 3 dead including gunman in Florida shooting, suspect believed to be 24-year-old Baltimore man — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2018

BREAKING: Authorities: 3 dead including suspect, 9 others shot and wounded and 2 more hurt fleeing gunfire in Florida — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2018

Various parties including competitive gaming organizations and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department issued statements on the incident after it took place, many of them condemning the violence and offering their sympathies for those affected by the shooting. Electronic Arts, the publisher of the Madden NFL games, offered a statement on Twitter that’s now been shared on the franchise’s site.

“The tragic situation that occurred Sunday in Jacksonville was a senseless act of violence that we strongly condemn,” EA said. “Our most heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the victims whose lives were taken today and those who were injured. All of us at Electronic Arts are devastated by this horrific event, and we also join the community in thanking the first responders who were quickly on the scene. Our focus right now is on those affected, and supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this crime.”

The Jacksonville incident is still currently being investigated.