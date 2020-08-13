Jake Paul Breaks Silence on FBI Raid

✖

Jake Paul has broken his silence about the recent FBI raid on his home, revealing that he knows exactly why the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States did what it did. According to Paul, the raid is simply a part of an ongoing investigation involving the incident in Arizona, where he was caught on tape participating in looting.

Cryptically adding to this, Paul notes that he doesn't surround himself with bad people, and that once he catches someone in his inner circle acting poorly, they are promptly removed.

"I've been trying to connect with you guys, and give you a little update on a lot of things going on in my life, personally, the boxing stuff, and all that. So, just to clarify things and set the record straight: the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened and it's an investigation. There are rumors of it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character, and the s**t people are making up is absolutely absurd."

Paul continued:

"With that being said, when I become aware of someone around me who is doing malicious things they are immediately cut out of my life. I don't put up with bulls**t. I don't surround myself with bad people. And if someone does something bad, they will be removed from my life. My goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, and music."

Paul continued, talking about his upcoming boxing fight with Nate Robinson, noting he couldn't be more ready for what will end up being one of the biggest moments of his life.

As you can see, Paul does not provide a lot of information about the raid, likely for legal reasons. That said, it's safe to assume we will hear more about it in the coming months, whether from Paul or from the authorities.

Adding to all of this, TMZ reports that Paul has been in fairly high spirits -- especially considering everything that's been going on -- suggesting the YouTube star really isn't that worried about the recent raid.

