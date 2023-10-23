Jake Paul Accepts Nate Diaz Rematch, But in MMA This Time

A Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz rematch looks increasingly likely, but it won't be in the boxing ring, but as an MMA fight. Previously, Nate Diaz said he was open to a rematch against the influencer boxer, but it was unclear whether Jake Paul was interested, especially with the prospect of stepping into the ring with his rival KSI looming. That said, it seems Jake Paul is not only interested, but interested in fighting Diaz in his native sport, MMA.

Over on Twitter, Most Valuable Promotions tweeted that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz received an offer from PFL MMA to rematch in MMA in SmartCage. And according to MVP, Jake Paul has accepted. Solidifying this, Paul retweeted the tweet below relaying all of this information.

The rematch has not been officially announced yet, but it will presumably be after everything is ironed out in contracts. If the fight happen -- and right now the expectation is it will happen on December 15 -- it will be Jake Paul's debut in MMA. And it will be a debut against one of the most successful MMA fighters of all time.

For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again.



Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have received an offer from @PFLMMA to rematch in MMA in the SmartCage. Jake Paul has accepted the offer. — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 23, 2023

As you may know, Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul and loss. Obviously, while Diaz has experience striking in the MMA, he took the fight with no boxing experience. He's also 12 years the senior of Jake Paul. The idea that Diaz would prefer an MMA rematch is not a concept that needs explaining, but it's unclear why Jake Paul has opted for an MMA rematch given his ambitions in boxing and lack of MMA experience. That said, it's quite possible it just comes down to money, as the bag will no doubt be bigger in MMA.

Right now, it's important to remember an MMA rematch between the two has not been officially announced but both parties seem interested. Jake Paul announced his next fight is on December 15. This will presumably be that fight, but there's also no hard confirmation of this either. If any of this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.