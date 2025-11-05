Japanese PS1 Game to Finally Release in the West After Almost 30 Years

A PS1 game that was only ever released in Japan is finally set to launch in the West very soon. Back in the early era of PlayStation, there were plenty of games that were released in Japan first and would later come to other territories. Some of these games, however, only ever saw arrivals in Japan, which means that those in North America, Europe, and other regions never got to experience them for themselves. Now, in a little over a month, one PS1 game that fits into this category is finally getting a wider launch for the first time.

As of this week, publisher XSEED Games Milano’s Odd Job Collection will finally be released in December. Originally released on PS1 in 1999, Milano’s Odd Job Collection (known otherwise as Milano no Arubaito) was one of many games that only ever came to Japan. The game centers around the titular Milano as she performs a variety of different jobs which all take the form of mini-games. While it sounds like a relatively straightforward game, Milano no Arubaito was actually quite popular and developed a bit of a cult following in the West. Now, it will finally be coming to other regions in the form of the remaster dubbed Milano’s Odd Job Collection.

“School’s out, but 11-year-old Milano’s mom needs to go to the hospital and Milano is sent to spend the summer with her uncle. There’s one small problem—her uncle is away on vacation!” says the game’s synopsis. “Left on her own, Milano decides to make the most of her situation by taking up a variety of part-time jobs in town. Over the next 40 days, Milano goes all in—delivering pizzas, nursing sick patients, milking flying cows, and more—to make this summer unforgettable. And maybe she can spruce up her uncle’s place and have some fun while she’s at it.”

For the most part, Milano’s Odd Job Collection looks to stay true to the original in terms of gameplay. It has received some clear visual improvements while still boasting the same 32-bit art style. This remaster will also feature both English and Japanese language options, to go along with added save states and a rewind function.

Milano’s Odd Job Collection is set to launch next month on December 9th and will retail for $14.99. While the original might have just been on PS1, this revamp will be coming to virtually all platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

