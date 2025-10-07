PS1 Game From 1997 Getting Unexpected New Remaster Next Year

A PS1 game that first hit the beloved console in 1997 is surprisingly going to be getting a new remaster next year. Throughout the course of 2025, Sony has already been bringing over a variety of different PS1 games from yesteryear to PS5 and PS4 platforms. We’ve already seen games from franchises like Twisted Metal, Resident Evil, and MediEvil re-released this year, with titles from Tekken soon to follow. Now, it’s known that when the calendar turns over to 2026, another new remaster of a PS1 game from the past won’t be far behind.

Announced this week, developer Revolution Software revealed that it’s in the process of remastering Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror for modern platforms. Originally released on PC, Broken Sword 2 was an acclaimed point-and-click adventure game. It went on to be ported to PS1 in 1997 (or 1999 for those in the United States) and was the only console version of the game to ever come about.

Now, nearly 30 years later, this PS1 gem is set to finally return in the form of Broken Sword: The Smoking Mirror – Reforged. This new version of the game will boast 4K visuals and upgraded audio, amongst a handful of other improvements. It will come to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC hardware at an undetermined date in early 2026.

Don’t Sleep on This PS1 Classic

While point-and-click adventure games might not be as common as they once were, the Broken Sword series is considered one of the high points of the genre. The franchise, which has been on ice for over a decade at this point, is often cited as one of the trailblazers for the adventure genre alongside the likes of Monkey Island and Grim Fandango. As such, if you’ve never played one of these games before, Broken Sword 2 should be a great place to start.

There’s plenty of reason to believe that this remaster of Broken Sword 2 should be of high quality, too. Just last year, the first game in the series, Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars, received the Reforged treatment and was a huge hit with players. Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged currently boasts a staggering 4.91/5 average user score on the PlayStation Store, which is pretty incredible. Assuming that this same care is taken with the remaster of Broken Sword 2, then it should end up garnering similar acclaim once it’s out.

