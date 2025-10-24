PS1 Games Hit With Rare Discounts on PlayStation Store

A handful of classic PS1 games have received rare discounts on the PlayStation Store for a limited time. As the years have gone on, Sony has continued to bolster its lineup of games from the PlayStation 1 era that are accessible for PS5 and PS4. Despite this, most of these titles never end up getting discounted, as their prices generally remain at about $10 or more. Now, thanks to a new offer, we’ve seen some of the best PS1 games of all get hit with sales that have never happened before.

As of this week, Sony kicked off two new promotions on the PlayStation Store. The “Planet of the Discounts” and “Halloween” sales each began at the same time and have slashed the prices of thousands of different games across PS5 and PS4. Both of these deals are set to run until November 5th, and as luck would have it, plenty of classic PlayStation games have been included.

Here are some of the most notable PS1 games that have now received discounts:

These PS Store Deals Almost Never Happen

As mentioned, the reason these discounts matter is because they are rarely ever seen. For instance, Dino Crisis was released on PS5 and PS4 a little over one year ago in October 2024. Since that time, the game has never received a sale of any sort, which means that this new offer is the first one. The same is true for Resident Evil: Director’s Cut and Myst as well. So if you’ve been waiting to pick up any of these PS1 classics, now is definitely the time to do so.

Conversely, it’s worth noting that all of these PS1 games, in addition to plenty of others from PS2, PS3, and PSP are accessible for “free” if you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium. These games all belong to the “Classics” catalog of the service, which gives members the ability to download and play them as part of their subscription. Still, the downside to this is that you’ll never actually own these games in your digital library and retain access to them in perpetuity.

Other PlayStation Sales of Note

While these PS1 games getting marked down is a big deal, they’re obviously not the only current discounts on the PS Store. Other standout offers that you should look to take advantage of include Resident Evil 2 for $10, Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition for only $8.99, and Fallout 4: GOTY Edition at $10.