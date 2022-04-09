Joe Manganiello Explains How Game of Thrones Showrunners Joined His Dungeons & Dragons Game

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, actor Joe Manganiello explained how the showrunners of Game of Thrones joined his Dungeons & Dragons game. Last week, Manganiello appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote his upcoming movie Metal Lords. While talking with Meyers, Manganiello explained how Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello was responsible for D.B. Weiss and David Benioff both joining Manganiello’s home game of Dungeons & Dragons. “Tom [Morello] said there was a guy in my kid’s carpool, he wants to play,” Manganiello said. “I said ‘Nah, the group’s kind of big. We’re ballooning. I just want to keep it intimate.’ And Tom said “He created Game of Thrones.”

After D.B Weiss sat down for his first Dungeons & Dragons game in Manganiello’s home, Manganiello quickly learned that Weiss and his Benioff were a package deal. “Dan came and played and then he was texting,” Manganiello said. “Which you don’t do while the Dungeon Master is working. I asked ‘Dude, what’s up?’ and [Weiss] said ‘Oh, it’s Dave [Benioff]. He wants to know how many hit points the dragon has.’” Benioff then told Weiss that he’d “divorce Weiss as a creative partner” unless Weiss got Benioff into the Dungeons & Dragons game.

Manganiello did get a measure of revenge against the pair for pushing their way into his Dungeons & Dragons game. Manganiello noted later in the interview that he actually used the dragons from Game of Thrones against the pair. “My nephew gave me a bunch of dragons that were Game of Thrones dragons so I would use them to try to kill [Benioff and Weiss’s characters.]

In addition to Morello, Weiss, and Benioff, other players in Manganiello’s home game includes actor Vince Vaughn, AEW wrestler Paul Wight, and director Kyle Newman. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam.

