Jordan Vogt-Roberts Wants R-Rated ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie

Most of the time, when directors make films based on video games, they usually like to take the “safe” route. By that, we seldom see movies that carry over an R rating, as some studios are likely afraid of shutting out a core audience that helped the game with its popularity. Resident Evil‘s films are an exception to the rule, but otherwise, most movies have played it safe inthe PG to PG-13 area.

But not Metal Gear Solid. Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is going all out to assure that his forthcoming adaptation of the Hideo Kojima classic is all in when it comes to full-on insanity — and staying away from the PG-13 rating.

While speaking with Collider, the director made it clear that he’s going for an R-rating. But he does have some mild concern when it comes to capturing the brutal nature of the film.

“It’s about doing it for a price so you can make the riskier, balls-to-the-wall, Kojima-san version of it,” he explained, talking about how he’d keep the film at a “reasonable cost” so that studios wouldn’t worry so much.

But he has high hopes for the film. The script, written by Jurassic World‘s Derek Connolly, did just get sent back from Sony with a few notes, and he’s working closely with the author on it while trying to remain true to the tone of the film.

That said, he’s still incredibly hopeful that his vision will be something that video game fans can appreciate.

“There are Star Wars movies to talk about, there’s all sorts of stuff to talk about,” he explained. “To me, this is that. This is a new frontier not only for me as a filmmaker but I just feel like for audiences. To me, it’s a way to make the first great video game movie where it doesn’t matter that it’s based on a video game.”

We have been seeing an interesting turnaround in video game films as of late, including Dwayne Johnson’s recent Rampage and the new Tomb Raider film, which follows the recent video game series.

We’ll see where Metal Gear Solid goes from here. If you’re looking for more insight, check out Collider’s interview. The film doesn’t have a start date yet, as it’s still in scripting phase.