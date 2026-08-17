Roblox Game Brings Back Fan Favorite Dune Event After 3 Years With Truly Awesome Prizes

Eight years after launching, Car Dealership Tycoon remains one of Roblox‘s most enduring tycoon games. Tycoon games have long been a mainstay on the platform, but this game’s driving mechanic has pushed it to the top of the charts since its debut. The experience has accumulated more than 2.5 billion visits by letting players build showrooms, collect a wide assortment of cars, and then drive those cars across a cityscape filled with races and limited events. Maintaining an audience of that size for so long has required the team at Foxzie to keep giving longtime players reasons to return without leaving new players stranded at the starting line. The game’s latest event manages to do both by digging into its archive and bringing back content that has been unavailable for three years. Players can once again send overpowered vehicles sliding across the sand and discover the kind of desert power only Timothée Chalamet could wield. Better still, there are some excellent prizes waiting at the finish line.

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The Sand Dune Event has returned to Car Dealership Tycoon, running through August 22nd. The sand-infused celebration brings back The Desert Race and The Dune Race as courses in the game. The off-road tracks originally arrived in 2022, but they were removed a year later. Their limited-time return also comes with the opportunity to earn a Meyers Manx dune buggy and adds two more vehicles to the shop. Players can redeem the code DUNEDRIFTERS for $80,000 in in-game cash, which should help cover a few car upgrades before heading into the sand.

Car Dealership Tycoon Returns to The Desert

Roblox

The two races offer different routes through the desert. Both races feature loose terrain, rock formations, and tight corners that punish anyone still driving like they are on asphalt. Conquering both courses multiple times, amongst other challenges, will unlock a new car, but you’ll want to break out your own off-road vehicle first to make it happen. Anakin Skywalker may have been slightly dramatic about sand getting everywhere, but players spinning through a corner can manage it better by making sure to upgrade their tires to off-road. The Meyers Manx is an appropriate reward, since the classic dune buggy was built for exactly this kind of punishment.

The limited-time event gives longtime players a chance to revisit one of the game’s most popular tracks, while allowing newer fans to play the courses for the first time. Getting the chance to break out a specific vehicle from an inventory that contains up to 600 cars for the sandy expansion lets players relish the diversity of the Roblox experience’s vast automobile collections. Players only have until August 22nd to complete the event’s challenges and collect the Meyers Manx for themselves. The spice must flow, but the car should preferably maintain its traction.