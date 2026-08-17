4 Non-D&D Tabletop Games To Try If You’re Burnt Out Playing The Fantasy Classic

Although it is incredibly flexible, there are some inevitable limitations to Dungeons and Dragons, whether its the game system’s mechanics or aesthetics. For example, D&D is mainly used for fantasy adventures, meaning that players who want a TTRPG of a different genre may have a hard time re-purposing D&D for the kind of game they want. This is a feeling shared by many tabletop players over many years, leading to a number of great alternate systems completely independent of D&D for players to try.

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The tedium of classic D&D 5th Edition combat might drive your party to search for another gameplay system, either for greater tactical depth or simply a fresher form of player expression. Whatever the case, Universes Beyond crossovers for D&D plan to diversify the game somewhat by having it reworked for a number of iconic settings, such as Star Wars or World of Warcraft. If you’re looking for a TTRPG based on an IP your group loves, there are plenty you can try before giving any Universes Beyond collaboration a shot.

4. Pathfinder (2nd Edition)

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An obvious choice besides D&D is Pathfinder, the similar fantasy-focused TTRPG that was built off of player frustrations with the traditional game. Pathfinder is a game that emphasizes complete character freedom, with broader options for player freedom when it comes to creating someone to play as. Almost every D&D system is overhauled in Pathfinder, with far more detailed and granular character building that you can access at no cost, unlike the books you often have to buy for D&D.

One of the biggest changes between D&D and Pathfinder is combat, which Pathfinder breaks down into a three-action structure. In D&D, you only have a single action, bonus action, and reaction on your character’s turn, with swords and sorcery taking up these parts of combat economy in strict and specific ways. Meanwhile, Pathfinder gives players a wealth of options on every turn, with some skills costing multiple actions, but others only taking up a small third of your overall turn. This opens the door for greater strategic coordination between your character and other party members, making combat dynamic.

There are countless paths to follow in Pathfinder, with published content including over 25 core classes to make characters from, as opposed to D&D‘s 12. This game is for players who really want to dig into the details of a TTRPG, while keeping some aspect of role playing elements that aren’t as emphasized. With some features staying the same as D&D, such as a core d20 system with similar character ability and skill score values, Pathfinder is much easier to get into if you’re looking for an immediate change.

3. Mutants & Masterminds

Mutants and Masterminds is another TTRPG that sticks with a d20 system, but focuses far more on a creative approach to character building rather than strict classifications. There are no “class” or “subclass” options in this game, only a series of superpowers your character can have by investing a limited number of Power Points. Depending on the overall Power Level of your table’s game, this can create an infinite number of characters inspired by almost any sort of superpower you’re able to think of.

This game is a far cry from the fantasy settings of D&D or Pathfinder, as Mutants and Masterminds mostly depends on some rendition of a modern background for superhero antics. For example, you could imagine a team of heroes set in the 1980s, or fully place them into the modern day similar to the current MCU movies. This game is designed to help you build a superhero character from any era of comics, whether its a classic spandex Golden Age or the more complicated Bronze Age of moral complexities.

The systems of Mutants and Masterminds start with Ability Scores, much like D&D, but break down into other systems quickly to differentiate the game. When making a superhero character, every ability score and defensive skill have a relationship with one another, rather than being independent stats like in D&D. This synergy can help determine what powers you want, whether it’s being a super stretchy genius like Mister Fantastic or an unstoppable juggernaut like The Hulk. There is no superhero you can’t emulate in some way through Mutants and Masterminds, creating open-ended adventures that rely heavily on your creativity.

2. Call of Cthulhu

Courtesy of Chaosium

If horror is more your speed, there is no better TTRPG out there than Call of Cthulhu, the Lovecraftian-inspired game where power fantasy is traded for supernatural terror. Your character in this system will never be as strong as they are in D&D, Pathfinder, or Mutants and Masterminds, but this is the point of Call of Cthulhu. Adventures in this game (also known as scenarios) are meant to be beaten through desperate actions and clever solutions to unbeatable problems, if you can survive long enough.

Unlike something like Vampire the Masquerade, another great horror TTRPG system, Call of Cthulhu de-powers characters by punishing them sometimes for successful skill checks. This game uses a d100 system, with rolls having a much wider margin of failure than D&D. However, even if you succeed on rolls relating to understanding the supernatural horror, your character runs the risk of being driven insane by gaining forbidden knowledge. Sanity effects run deep in Call of Cthulhu, sometimes driving a party against each other for devastating consequences.

Characters have a wide range of skills in this game, but are largely driven by their personalities rather than a strict set of stats. Call of Cthulhu is less driven by mechanics and more shaped through roleplaying and narrative, creating an experience unlike most TTRPGs. This game thrives on historical or modern settings like Mutants and Masterminds, typically in the 1920s, the same time frame as many of H.P. Lovecraft’s novels. That being said, you can mold the setting of this game into almost anything you want, as long as it keeps players guessing through the horrors they uncover.

1. Cyberpunk RED

Anyone who’s ever wondered where Night City for Cyberpunk 2077 or Cyberpunk: Edge Runners came from needs to try the Cyberpunk RED TTRPG. There aren’t enough sci-fi roleplaying games out there, largely due to the excellence of Cyberpunk RED making most others feel obsolete. This game is the quintessential dystopian cyberpunk experience, with a world inspired by countless sci-fi novels foundational to the genre. Whether you want to be a chromed up mercenary or a high-tech netrunner, Cyberpunk RED has a little something for everybody.

Using a d10 system, Cyberpunk RED diversifies its mechanics by making failures and successes more dynamic for particular actions. For example, a natural 10 will cause your dice to “explode,” leading to another d10 being rolled on top of it for a far better result than normal. On the other hand, a nat 1 on a d10 causes another d10 to be subtracted from it, causing your failure to be more pronounced. This fits into the theme of Night City, where everything and everyone are defined by bombastic struggles to stand out in the nightmarish landscape of corporate greed.

Unique classes get specific skills in this system to progress naturally, feeling less like D&D or Pathfinder‘s “level up” systems and rather a deliberate choice to improve any way you wish. With distinct Roles offering a variety of ways to jump into this sci-fi setting, Cyberpunk RED is the ultimate contrast to Dungeons and Dragons, flipping expectations while still maintaining all the fun that comes with a solid TTRPG.