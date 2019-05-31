New Jump Force DLC Characters Seemingly Leaked

This month, Jump Force added not one, not two, but three DLC characters: Seto Kaiba, All-Might, and Biscuit Krueger. But it looks like that was only the tip of the iceberg. According to a new leak, Bandai Namco is looking at adding seven additional characters to the Weekly Shonen Jump fighting game. More specifically, a new datamining effort has uncovered the names of multiple characters from multiple different series in the game’s files that aren’t in the game itself, suggesting they will be added as DLC down the road.

So, who are the characters? Well, if the datamining leak is accurate, then the game is adding the following seven characters: Franky (One Piece), Coyote Stark (Bleach), Saito (Rurouni Kenshin), Krillin (Dragon Ball), Orochimaru (Naruto), Koro Sensei (Assassination Classroom), and Ochacko Uraraka (My Hero Academia).

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any leak. Datamining leaks are normally pretty reliable, but those characters could be in the files for multiple reasons. For example, they could have once been in the roster, but didn’t make the final cut. There’s a good chance this is accurate, but just don’t take any of it to the bookies.

Jump Force is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“No matter which way you slice it, Jump Force isn’t the game fans dreamed it would be upon its announcement, but it will excite anime fans who’ve got a thing for 3D fighters,” reads a snippet from the review. “If you can see past its abysmal story mode and questionable animation, Jump Force clearly put its focus on fighting. The battles can be crisp, dynamic, and challenging enough to keep those invested coming back. However, as soon as a victor is crowned, Jump Force goes back to being a shonen spectacle with a shocking lack of substance.”

