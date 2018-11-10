New ‘Jump Force’ Trailer Shows Off Super Saiyan Goku, SSGSS, and Golden Frieza

For those excited for the fighter mashup Jump Force, the team behind Xbox One just showcased a brand new trailer boasting even more Dragon Ball characters joining the roster, including Super Saiyan Goku.

Included in the new video seen above is Super Saiyan Vegeta, Super Saiyan Goku, and Golden Frieza. The reveal also showed off the iconic moves we’ve come to know and love through the years, showing off the same familiar combat in an all new style. Plus, we won’t ever get tired of seeing the iconic kamehameha in action – even when seen in this hyper-realistic format.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jump Force brings its realistic style to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 15, 2019.

You can also sound off with some of you dream picks for future roster reveals in the comment section below! Personally – pulling for Inuyasha though I know there’s not a chance in Hell that will happen. Still, I can dream and so can you so sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us which anime / manga characters you would like to see added to the roster next!

For more about the fighting game itself before it releases next year:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”