Is ‘My Hero Academia’ in ‘Jump Force’?

Bandai Namco’s Jump Force already introduced some of the biggest names in anime in the reveal trailer above, and even though My Hero Academia hasn’t been confirmed yet, there’s a strong chance that it’ll be added to the fighting game.

Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and even Death Note are all represented in Jump Force with those four franchises being the only ones confirmed so far. My Hero Academia and many more were absent from the reveal, and with how large and how quickly the anime and manga have grown, we asked Bandai Namco if we could expect Jump Force to include characters like Izuku Midoriya, All Might, and other characters from My Hero Academia. However, Bandai Namco said that there wasn’t much they could say about franchises and characters that have yet to be seen.

“I can’t say anything about anything that’s not been announced,” Bandai Namco public relations manager Nick O’Leary said when asked about My Hero Academia characters in Jump Force.

O’Leary added that “we’ll be announcing it” before clarifying the statement on upcoming reveals by saying “we’ll have more announcements soon.” When asked when those announcements on new characters and franchises can be expected for fans still glued to Bandai Namco’s social platforms, he said that more announcements would be coming “throughout the summer.”

We checked with Bandai Namco’s associate brand manager Randy Le when discussing My Hero One’s Justice about the possibility of seeing the fighting game’s characters cross over to Jump Force, but Le declined to comment.

The door is also wide open for My Hero Academia to join the game considering how Bandai Namco hopes to handle the diverse mix of characters. With so many anime characters new and old being possible candidates for Jump Force, we asked O’Leary if there was an exact number of franchises and brands that they hope to represent.

“This will be kind of a culmination of the 50-year anniversary of the Shonen Jump magazine, so there will be a lot of different brands represented in the final game,” O’Leary said. “I don’t have an idea [of how many], but there will be a mix of classic and modern brands.”

If My Hero Academia’s characters are added to Jump Force, they’ll be in ever region’s version. O’Leary added that there’s no planned differences between regional editions of Jump Force, so it’s either My Hero Academia for all or My Hero Academia for none. With a mix of the older and newer anime characters included though, there’s a strong possibility that it’ll be the former.

Jump Force is scheduled to be released in 2019.