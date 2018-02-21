Jurassic Park Pinball 3-Pack Officially Launches For Pinball FX 3 Today

“Well, there it is.”

Zen Studios’ Pinball FX3 continues to grow in impressive ways, as a new three-pack of tables has arrived for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and mobile, based on the popular Jurassic Park franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We talked about these tables when they were announced last week, but now you can challenge T-Rexes and other creatures with your pinball skills across three different tables – Jurassic Park, based on the hit 1993 film; Jurassic World, based on Universal’s latest blockbuster (which will see a sequel, Fallen Kingdom, this summer); and Pinball Mayhem, a completely original table that mixes elements from the Jurassic worlds into one new design!

The games feature authentic audio clips and production design from each of the films, so you’ll actually feel like you’re reliving them with each new bonus round and flipper movement, with dozens of scenes also included. And, like all Pinball FX3 tables, you’ll be able to challenge friends on the scoreboards, and take advantage of other competitive modes, to see how you fare with your Jurassic pinball skills.

Here are the table features for each of the offered Jurassic Park games, so study up and prepare those high scoring techniques:

Jurassic World

Train the Raptors, neutralize the Pteranodons and battle the Indomnius Rex in exciting, yet challenging game modes

Feed the Mosasaurus to make a massive splash

Use customized Gyrosphere pinballs for a not-so-leisurely ride through the valley

Hear the actual voices of your favorite movie characters, such as Claire and Owen

Dinosaurs brought to life with authentic sound effects taken directly from the film

Relive over 40 memorable scenes from the film on the dot-matrix screen

Jurassic Park

Your favorite lines of dialogue taken straight from the film

Fully operational Raptor Pen – you are the gatekeeper

Collect amber and relive the T. Rex chase on the conveyor belt – “Must go faster!”

Nail enough Tunnel ramp shots to make it to the kitchen scene

Knock on the iconic park gates to begin a new tour

Pinball Mayhem

Battle the T. Rex with the deadly swing of the Stegosaurus’ tail – you are the dinosaur

Defend the Triceratops on a sunken mini-playfield against relentless Velociraptor attacks

Visit the East Dock, North Dock, Hammond’s Lodge and Visitor’s Center to gain additional table perks, and rescue all the trapped workers

Put out fires and prevent further destruction of the Visitor’s Center and iconic park gates

The Jurassic Park three-pack is available now in Pinball FX3, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.