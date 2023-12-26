Jurassic Park: Survival Game Rumored to Take After Alien: Isolation

Saber Interactive unveiled a new Jurassic Park game called Jurassic Park: Survival earlier this month during The Game Awards, but since then, nothing has been said about the game at all in any official capacity. Such is the way of announcements like these with Jurassic Park: Survival not even having a release window to its name, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about the game and sharing insights into what to expect. Some of those insights shared just this week suggested that Jurassic Park: Survival may be looking to replicate the success of the acclaimed Alien: Isolation by creating what'd basically be a Jurassic Park version of that Alien game.

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb talked a bit about Jurassic Park: Survival this week during an appearance on The XboxEra Podcast, and while his comments were brief, they frame the game in a promising light ahead of its eventual release.

Jurassic Park: Survival Taking After Alien: Isolation?

Grubb spoke about the new Jurassic Park game close to 2 hours into the December 23rd XboxEra Podcast episode. He spoke about some rumors that have been circulating around and after The Game Awards that dealt with some of the games announced there with Jurassic Park: Survival atop the list.

According to Grubb, Saber Interactive is "going for Alien: Isolation with that." He said that the comparison should've been pretty evident from what's been shown off from the game thus far but added that that's indeed the goal for the game.

Looking back on the first trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival with that in mind, it is easier to see some of the ways it could look to mirror Alien: Isolation if you didn't see those already. Some specific moments that come to mind from the trailer that's one part cinematic and one part alpha gameplay include the iconic raptor scene that's replicated from the original Jurassic Park movie as well as some of the first-person gameplay showing the protagonist, Dr. Maya Joshi, staring down a hallway at the shadow of a dinosaur. This doesn't mean that the game is looking to straight up copy Alien: Isolation by any means, but it follows that a game like this would adopt a setup where you've got limited options when it comes to fighting back and are instead forced to hide and be crafty to survive.

Additional details about the game shared through its site supported these Alien: Isolation comparisons by suggesting that players probably aren't going to be able to fight back much against the dinosaurs which follows the spirit of the original Jurassic Park movie it's based off of. Over on that site, it talks about players having to use "your ingenuity through distraction and stealth" to navigate around these dino threats while using "the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar."

Jurassic Park: Isolation does not yet have a release date.