‘Just Cause 4’ Trailer Introduces the Black Hand

A new trailer for the open-world adventure game Just Cause 4 has just arrived. And this time around, we take a close look at the Black Hand, a private militia that Rico Rodriguez will be going up against in the forthcoming game.

In the trailer, which you can see above, we get a good look at these evil forces, who are headed up by the ruthless militia leader Gabriella. And they’re capable of quite more than you may give them credit for.

First off, Gabriella gets some focus. Her ambitious, persistence and deadly talent make her the ultimate foil to Rico, with all sorts of skills and weaponry to fend off all of his advances. Unless, of course, you become better.

Then we get to meet the Ghost, a special soldier that uses Predator-style cloaking ability that makes him hard to spot in the heat of combat. You actually have to watch out for his silhouette in order to try and get a bead on him — just make sure you’re not standing in place where they can easily shoot you.

Next up is the sniper, a deadly enemy that can ping Rico from a distance with well-timed shots. The goal here is to watch out for their laser beams. If they lock on, you’ve pretty much had it if they hit you. Fortunately, you can use fast movement to get out of range, as well as cover.

Ready for a challenge? Then the Titan is going to pose a challenge. This well-armored soldier takes rocket blasts like a champ and uses a rail gun with a tracking laser to hit Rico with a well-timed blast. Titans can also hit you in mid-air if you’re not careful, so maybe don’t coast too close to them with your parachute. It also utilizes a protective drone to help it from above.

The grenadier can shoot projectiles at Rico that can blast after a couple of seconds, and also utilizes cover with a submachine gun, when the situation calls for it. And they can also try to blow you up if they lose all your health.

There’s also a Super Elite, a scary-looking soldier that can take all sorts of damage, as well as advanced defensive techniques. They’re also quite observant and can fight back against a number of Rico’s moves.

In addition, the video goes over a Riot Shielder that can shoot and protect himself at all times; the RPG Unit, which fires explosive blasts from its launcher; the Machine Gunner, which can draw a turret at any time, creating some heavy fire while also failing to give you an opening; and the most common Private and Elite enemies that can be a pain if multiple soldiers come at you.

Yeah, as if a remote-control tornado wasn’t enough to deal with. Needless to say, Rico is going to be quite busy in his latest adventure.

Just Cause 4 releases on December 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.