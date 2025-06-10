Just Cause 5 was reportedly cancelled a couple of years ago, according to a developer who worked on the game. Avalanche’s Just Cause series is one of the most over the top action franchises in gaming. It’s all about causing as much chaos as possible and came into the industry around the time that games like Mercenaries 2 were being released. As studios began to take advantage of new technology that allowed them to show destruction on a large scale, various games started to embrace non-stop mayhem. Just Cause managed to make an impression thanks to its incredible sandbox gameplay which is the closest thing we have to a Fast and Furious video game.

It seems like there have been a lot of efforts to make the Just Cause franchise more expansive. At one point, there was a Just Cause mobile game that sadly met an unfortunate fate when support was killed for the game. In the years since, many have hoped to see a brand new entry in the series, but to no avail. With that said, the IP clearly still holds some value as a Just Cause movie is actively in the works and a writer was announced for the project just months ago.

Just Cause 5 Was Reportedly Cancelled in 2023

However, many still want to play Just Cause 5, especially since fans want to see what the team could do with the new technology afforded by the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Sadly, that may not happen. As spotted by MP1st, Just Cause 5 was in the works at one point, but a developer claims it was cancelled. The outlet noted that a former employee for Sumo Digital listed the project on their resume where they worked on the game between 2021 and 2023. However, it has since been cancelled.

Sumo Digital is not the lead developer on this franchise, but Avalanche has been working on a new Xbox game known as Contraband so it’s possible that Square Enix licensed the game to a different studio to make a new one. Contraband itself has been quiet for years, leading fans to speculate over development troubles. Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen, but its absence as Xbox’s recent gaming showcase was certainly noteworthy for fans.

It’s possible that Just Cause does make a return one day, but this iteration may have not been the right direction for Square Enix. It’s unclear what Just Cause 5 would’ve looked like, but it’s disappointing that we haven’t had a new game in the action/adventure series in almost 7 years. It’s a series that seems to do pretty well commercially, but alas, we may have to wait a while before we see its return.