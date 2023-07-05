New Just Cause Game Canceled

A new Just Cause game has been killed off. Just Cause is a pretty beloved franchise, particularly for its open-world hijinks. I'm not sure many people could really tell you much about the stories of these games, but they hardly matter. They're games where you blow stuff up and that's very cool. The series really took off with Just Cause 2, it added a grappling hook and parachute that allowed you to do all kinds of absurd stunts, almost making it feel like Tom Cruise: The Video Game. It's been five years since the last game in the series and it's been pretty quiet since then.

With that said, Square Enix seemed to have been keen on developing more games in the series or expanding it. The team was working on a new spin-off game called Just Cause Mobile. It was due out in 2021, but was delayed numerous times, however an early access version was playable. It was also set to be the first official online Just Cause game, allowing you to have PvP and co-op matches. However, Square Enix has confirmed the game is dead (via VGC) and will no longer get a full release.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the end of development for Just Cause Mobile," said Anne-Lou Grosbois-Favreau, Square Enix's global brand lead on the Just Cause franchise. "As of tomorrow, 3 July 2023, the game will no longer appear on digital stores. It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature, especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release. We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us. Please note that any Blue Diamonds purchased during the Regional Early Access have been refunded in full to your Google Play Account on February 24, 2023."

Just Cause 4 reportedly did not sell super well, but Square Enix has confirmed it is actively working on a new game in the series. Square Enix still owns the rights to Just Cause after selling off a ton of its IP and studios to Embracer Group. Series developer Avalanche Studios is also working on a new Xbox exclusive known as Contraband, so it's unknown if that team will work on it or if a new studio is on the project.

