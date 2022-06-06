New Just Cause Game in Development at Square Enix

✖

Square Enix has confirmed that a new game in its open-world action franchise, Just Cause, is currently in development. In recent years, Just Cause has been remaining somewhat idle following the launch of Just Cause 4 in 2018. And while it remained to be seen what Square Enix would do with the property in the future, especially in light of the company trimming down its western studios, it seems like we should expect something new from the series down the road.

In a new financial presentation released by Square Enix, it was confirmed that Just Cause is a franchise that the publisher will continue to work with. Following the sale of studios like Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, Square said in the presentation that it reevaluated the other western companies and properties that it owns. In doing so, it was reaffirmed that Just Cause is a franchise that will continue to see new games.

"We especially revisited our studio and title portfolios from the perspective of stepping up our offering of online titles that we develop for the North American and the European market. We want to focus on creating new titles that align with our strategy, including ones that leverage new IP," Square Enix said in the document. "The Just Cause franchise will remain our IP, and we are at work developing a new title in the franchise."

As a whole, this shouldn't be too shocking since Square Enix previously announced in 2019 that a movie adaptation of Just Cause was in the works. While there haven't been any substantial updates on that film in recent years, it shows that Square has already made big commitments to Just Cause in the past. When this movie or a new game in the series might release remains to be seen, but it's now clear that the Japanese-based publisher still has plans for the property.

