Just Cause Movie in the Works from Blue Beetle Director

The Just Cause movie which looks to adapt the Square Enix series of the same name is once again back in business with Ángel Manuel Soto, the director of the relatively new Blue Beetle movie, now on board to direct. This latest Just Cause announcement makes for the most recent development in a long saga to bring the game from developer Avalanche Studios and the publisher Square Enix to the big screen with the previous iteration of the project having been worked on at Constantin Films for quite awhile. The new vision for the Just Cause movie does not yet have a release date nor does it even have any cast announced.

What we do know, however, is that the Just Cause movie is no longer at Constantin Films. After being in development for years and having names such as John Wick creator Derek Kolstad attached to the Just Cause movie, it's now undergone a reset of sorts with Universal Pictures handling the movie after rights lapsed, The Hollywood Reporter said in its report.

Joining Soto to work on Universal's new Just Cause movie are Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, a pair of producers that previously worked on The Fall Guy and Nobody. Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson from Story Kitchen are on board as well, Story Board being a media company thbat's already worked on several video game adaptations including the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, the animated Tomb Raider series coming out this year, and the adaptations of the hit game It Takes Two.

While the Just Cause series has expanded far beyond the original Just Cause from 2006 to include several different games, the original experience stars Rico Rodriguez, a Latin operative specializing in regime change. It's set within South America during a tumultuous time which players find themselves at the center of.

"In Just Cause, you are a Latin field operative and specialist in regime change backed by top secret US government agency who will overthrow the corrupt government of San Esperito," an overview of the game offered. "The rogue South American state is suspected of stockpiling Weapons of Mass Destruction, and it's your mission to negate the threat this poses to world peace. It could be to your advantage that the tropical paradise is about to implode as various factions vie for power – it just needs a gentle nudge in the right direction."

The Just Cause movie does not yet have any talent attached beyond the producers and director mentioned previously.