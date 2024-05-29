Splatoon 3 Fans Think the Game's Content Updates are Ending

A new season for Splatoon 3 is set to begin on June 1st, and fans think it could be the last one. Over the last few days, Nintendo has revealed several details about Summer Sizzle 2024, and today saw the release of a video showcasing the new catalog. New wardrobe options, banners, and emotes can all be seen, as the video quickly flips through the pages. However, eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that one of those pages says "thank you for playing," and that's leading to speculation that Nintendo is winding down content for the game.

An image of the catalog page can be found below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Why Fans Think Splatoon 3 Support Is Ending

"Thank you for playing" is the kind of thing that players often see during the end credits on a video game, so it makes sense that fans would jump to this conclusion. However, this is not the first indication that Splatoon 3 updates might be ending soon. Back in February, Nintendo got fans talking when it announced Bonerattle Arena as the final Salmon Run map. Salmon Run is still getting some love as part of Summer Sizzle 2024, where Big Big Run has players taking on all three King Salmonids at once. That would seem to be a big note to end the mode on before a new Splatoon game.

If Splatoon 3 updates truly are coming to an end, we'll see one big final Splatfest competition. The final Splatfest competition in each Splatoon game (known as the Final Fest) tends to set up the next game in the series. Following the first trailer for Summer Sizzle 2024, many fans are thinking it could have something to do with the three idol groups from the Splatoon series: the Squid Sisters, Off the Hook, and Deep Cut. Nintendo has been noticeably quiet about the next Splatfest theme, merely mentioning a Splatfest during the build-up for Summer Sizzle.

If Splatoon 3 content is coming to an end, it's because Nintendo wants to shift resources towards Splatoon 4. The series has been hugely successful for Nintendo, and Splatoon 2 was released just a few months after the launch of Nintendo Switch. With a new console basically confirmed for 2025, it would not be surprising to see Nintendo repeat that for the next game in the series.

Sizzle Season 2024

If this really is the last season of Splatoon 3, it seems things are going to end on a high note! With new weapons, avatar items, and even new music, fans should have a lot to be excited about. Readers should also keep in mind that, just because content might be wrapping up, it doesn't mean the game will become unplayable like the first Splatoon. Online matches should still be available in Splatoon 3 for a long time to come.

