Xbox Reportedly Publishing New Game from Rocksteady Co-Founders

Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker might not be household names among video game fans, but the duo has a very good track record. Hill and Walker founded Rocksteady Studios in 2004, and remained with the company through 2022. After helping to deliver the beloved Batman: Arkham Trilogy, the duo went on to form a new company known as Hundred Star Games. The company's first project has yet to be announced, but apparently it already has a publisher: Xbox Game Studios. According to a report from eXputer, the game will be financed by Xbox, and will be a "AAA-standard, single-player, action-adventure game built in Unreal Engine 5."

The report from eXputer goes on to note that the game is expected to be exclusive to Xbox platforms, though that could change given the fact that so many of the company's other first-party games have been released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Of course, it's likely that this game is in the very early stages of development, so it's impossible to say what Xbox's strategy might be at that point.

Getting Back to What Rocksteady Did Best

Early reports surrounding Hundred Star Games suggested that the developer has also brought on other former Rocksteady employees. That could bode well for the developer's new game, and could generate a lot of excitement. At the very least, the fact that this is a single-player, action-adventure game is already promising. One of the biggest issues players had with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the fact that it deviated greatly from the formula that so many people loved in the Arkham games. After three very good single-player games, the last thing anyone wanted was an online multiplayer shooter, and the low interest that has surrounded the game clearly reflects that. It would be nice to see a game that feels more like what Rocksteady does best.

When Will Hundred Star's First Game Get Announced?

With an Xbox Games Showcase set to take place on June 9th, it's possible we could hear something official about this publishing agreement very soon. That would be pretty early, but Xbox often reveals new projects far ahead of time; the studio announced Fable and the new Perfect Dark several years ago, and neither of those games has come out just yet. For now, Xbox fans will just have to wait and see when this new game gets announced.

