Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away Free Star Wars Game and More in June

Prime Gaming revealed on Wednesday the free games that Amazon Prime subscribers are getting for June, and headlining those giveaways is a classic Star Wars experience. That game is Star Wars Battlefront 2, but not the more recent one that came out in 2017. Prime Gaming is instead giving away the classic Star Wars Battlefront 2 game which came out way back in 2005 and will be free throughout June once it and the rest of the seven total free games start dropping on June 6th.

For many Star Wars fans, the fact that this free Star Wars game being given away next month is the classic Battlefront 2 experience as opposed to the newer Battlefront 2 might be better than the alternative. The 2017 release of Star Wars Battlefront 2 was thoroughly dragged online after it launched due to its monetization woes amid the expected gauntlet of issues online games experience at launch, and it took a long time for the game to regain favor from Star Wars fans. Battlefront 2 from 2005, by comparison, is still held in high regard which of course has to do with nostalgia to a degree, but it's also still got an active player base to support it today.

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 code will be redeemable via GOG whenever it becomes available on June 6th alongside several other games that are dropping the same day. The next wave of June games that follows it will be available starting on June 13th. That Star Wars game and the rest of the free games being given away next month are all listed out below:

Free Prime Gaming Games for June

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) [GOG Code, June 6]

Weird West Definitive Edition [Epic Game Store Code, June 6]

Genesis Noir [Amazon Games App, June 6]

Everdream Valley [Amazon Games App, June 13]

Mythforce [Epic Game Store Code, June 13]

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread [GOG Code, June 13]

Projection: First Light [Amazon Games App, June 13]

The free Prime Gaming games from this month included Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition as well as Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, and more, so be sure to grab those while you can before Prime Gaming moves on to June's free games.