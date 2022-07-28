Katamari Damacy Creator Reveals New Game Teaser

As part of today's Annapurna Interactive 2022 Showcase, Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi has released a teaser for a new video game. While the teaser is light on details beyond a simple glance at what's being made, the new game is from uvula, the game studio co-founded by Takahashi, as expected.

All that was shown of the new game was a brief bit of animation featuring a character designed in some ways similar to those found in 2013's Tenya Wanya Teens, also from Takahashi. The character is asleep in the teaser and snoring with an initial focus on their uvula before pulling out to showcase a dog licking their face. And then, they wake up. That's the whole thing. You can check out the teaser from the new game from Takahashi and uvula embedded below:

While Takahashi is certainly best known for Katamari Damacy, he has since then worked on 2009's Noby Noby Boy, 2013's Alphabet, 2019's Wattam, and just this year released a new video game called Crankin's Time Travel Adventure as part of the first season launch for the handheld console Playdate.

As of right now, nothing is really known about the new project from Keita Takahashi beyond the teaser above. Given its appearance during the Annapurna Interactive 2022 Showcase, however, it would seem that the uvula has partnered with Annapurna Interactive on the new title for publishing duties. Beyond that, it is unclear when it might release, for what platforms, and what it might even be called. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Annapurna Interactive in general right here.

What do you think about the teaser for a new game from Keita Takahashi? Are you excited for the inevitable full reveal? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!