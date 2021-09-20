Kena: Bridge of Spirits Launch Trailer Released

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has released the launch trailer for the highly anticipated video game, which is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store tomorrow, September 21st. Based on our own preview of the title from earlier this year, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be one of those games that could well likely be in contention for top marks once reviews start coming in.

“We were inspired to make Kena by the films and games we enjoyed together growing up, so we wanted to ensure the game was reflective and cinematic as well as challenging; an experience that would appeal to and be accessible for a broad range of players,” said Josh Grier, Ember Lab co-founder and COO, in a press release this morning.

In addition to the launch trailer, developer Ember Lab also finally confirmed that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will, in fact, include a Photo Mode. Notably, players will be able to stage characters, including the little Rot companions, and even make them strike special poses in order to capture unique images.

“We’re very excited to share the ‘Cheese!’ function in Photo Mode,” said Hunter Schmidt, Ember Lab’s Animation Director, as part of the same press release. “When players have set up their perfect photo angle, they’ll have the option to have the characters in the photo say ‘CHEESE!’ and strike a pose. Many characters have multiple poses, so you can snap a great variety of fun shots in the same location. I’m very excited to see what kinds of photos players will capture!”

As noted above, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store tomorrow, September 21st. Despite the impending release across those platforms, the review embargo for the title is not yet up and so a critical consensus has not been shared publicly. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the highly anticipated title right here.

