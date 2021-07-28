Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gets Delayed Again

✖

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed once more, developer Ember Lab announced on Wednesday. The game was previously scheduled to release on August 24th and will instead be releasing on September 21st now. A statement from the developers said that the extra time spent working on the game will give the creators a chance to polish it more. The release platforms planned for the game remain unchanged, so we’ll still see it launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the PC via the Epic Games Store on the new release date.

The delay was announced on social media similar to how news of the first delay was shared back in September 2020. It was supposed to release last year initially but was later moved to 2021 before the August date was set. The one-month delay isn’t as bad as the one before, but it’s still one that stings for those who were looking forward to playing the game next month.

“We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms,” the developers said. “The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.”

While there are a number of different games releasing in any given month, the new September release date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits makes the month even more crowded than it already was. Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Life Is Strange: True Colors, WarioWare: Get it Together, Deathloop, NBA 2K22, Diablo 2 Resurrected, Lost Judgment, and Hot Wheels Unleashed are just a few of the games releasing in September around the time that Kena will launch. It’ll be a busy month for anyone looking to play some new games.

The good news for those still sold on Kena is that the game was already shaping up to be quite the intriguing title even before the polish that’s now going to be added in the month between the dates. Our preview of the game experienced during the Tribeca Games Festival found the game to be charming with interesting mechanics and opportunities for exploration.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will now release on September 21st.