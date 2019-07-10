Kill la Kill – IF Confirms Lack of Censorship

In case you weren’t aware, the popular anime and manga series Kill la Kill can be a bit… risque, at times. Given that it largely revolves around alien clothes and avoiding them (see: being naked), partial nudity is practically the franchise’s brand in a nutshell. As such, one concern with the upcoming video game, Kill la Kill – IF, was the possibility that it would be censored somehow. The publisher, Arc System Works, has now dispelled those concerns once and for all.

After announcing that the game’s limited edition was available to pre-order earlier this week, the company reiterated on Twitter that there would be no censorship of any of the game’s content. You can check it out below:

I’m putting this to bed once and for all, you crazy conspiracy theorists… The game has NOT been censored in anyway. The Japanese, EU, and NA versions are identical. So, just stop it. kthxbai — Arc System Works (@ArcSystemWorksU) July 8, 2019

As Siliconera notes, this had previously been confirmed on the official website for the video game, but this latest confirmation should put any concerns to bed for good.

Here’s how Crunchyroll, which has the entire series available to stream, describes the anime series the game is based on:

“Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father’s death—the ‘woman with the scissor blade.’ The journey has led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy.”

Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy, a school under the control of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.

It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014, and the series had its English-language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013.

Kill la Kill – IF is scheduled to release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America on July 26th.