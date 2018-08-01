Kill la Kill The Game Will Make Playable Debut At EVO 2018

Arc System Works is going to have huge presence at this weekend’s EVO 2018 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two of its developed titles will be taking the center stage for fighting action, including BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

But that isn’t stopping the developer from focusing on the future. The company’s recently announced Kill la Kill The Game will be tagging along for the show, making its playable debut for EVO attendees to enjoy.

While the company didn’t detail who would be playable in the demo, it will let players try out a number of its features, including chaining together combos, mastering the “verbal disputes” and seeing just how far the 3D combat will go. Though the game’s still far from complete, it’ll certainly be worth checking out for its forthcoming 2019 release.

The developer will also be hosting a panel that will provide a look at what it’s up to next. It’s unknown if it’s upcoming DLC for its released games or some new surprises, but we’ll be anticipating whatever it has to announce. It’ll take place on Saturday, August 4 at 4:00 PM PDT. It’s unknown if it’ll be streamed or not but we’ll be keeping a close eye on news.

If you’re in town, Arc System Works will also host a fighting party Saturday night starting at 8 PM at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. Fans will be able to mix it up with devs in a number of their releases.

Finally, Arc System Works will have a number of items available for purchase at its booth, including special BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle items. This includes a special collector’s edition of the game for either PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch, going for $100. It’s includes a copy of the game, along with a limited edition art book; a 15-song original soundtrack; a Steelbook case; a collector’s edition box; and four acrylic figures. You can catch a glimpse in the image below.

So it sounds like the developer will have a lot to see during its showcase over the weekend…so try not to get too distracted by its fighting finesse.

Kill la Kill The Game is set to release in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and yet to be confirmed platforms.

(Hat tip to Shoryuken for the scoop!)