You Can Kill Sean Bean In ‘Hitman 2,’ But Talking About It Will Get You Banned On Twitter

Actor Sean Bean just can’t catch a break. If there’s one thing he’s known for, it’s his ability to die a great death. Because of that, it shouldn’t be a surprise that with his involvement in Hitman 2 that his role is to … yup, you guessed it: Die. Just … uh, don’t talk about it on Twitter.

The reveal came from Twitter user @TheFatConsol3R when he shared the below ban notification:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the ban, the team over at VG247 essentially put Twitter on blast for a good cause. The result? TheFatConsol3R is back and ready to kill Sean Bean. In the strictly fictional sense … we hope.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Hitman 2 video game” said Bean in a recent press release, “It’s always exciting to take on a new role, and I look forward to seeing my character in action when the Elusive Target mission launches.”

“We are very proud to partner with the talented Sean Bean on the first Elusive Target mission in Hitman 2,” added Hakan Abrak, Studio Head, IO Interactive. “Elusive Targets have become a distinguishing trait in Hitman games as part of the constant stream of free live content for all players to enjoy. This new mission starring Sean Bean is one of many updates, features, modes and franchise firsts coming to Hitman 2, making the next chapter in our ever-expanding world of assassination a richer game for our passionate community and newcomers to the series.”

The first Elusive Target mission is called The Undying and is available now! As for the game itself now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47.

Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story; your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything.”