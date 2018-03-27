Killing Floor 2: Infinite Onslaught Update Adds New “Endless Mode,” New Map, and Tons More

Killing Floor 2’s latest update is now available and brings with it tons of new in-game goodness for brutal fans to enjoy. A new mode, new map, new character, and tons of new cosmetics, achievements, and loads more are all ripe for the picking! You can also check out the latest update in the action-packed trailer above. Just one look at it will get you pumped!

According to a press release we received from Tripwire Interactive themselves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEW ENDLESS MODE GAME TYPE

Challenge the relentless waves of Zeds that become increasingly crushing as more waves are defeated while The Patriarch takes over in the role as The Trader



NEW WEAPONS

MAC- 10 SMG: Voted back by community popularity, the MAC- 10 SMG makes its triumphant return from the original Killing Floor, featuring incendiary ammo

Husk Cannon: Requisitioned from a Husk, it is time to bring more fire to the party

AF2011-A1 pistol: Killing two Zeds with one stone was never easier than holding the lovingly designed two-for-one pistol



NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER D.A.R.

Short for Domestic Assistant Robot, this new and improved fan favorite machine from the original Killing Floor is now freely available for Zed destroying services



NEW MAPS

Powercore: Designed by a community mapper, the subterranean facility is yours to defend

DieSector: The Patriach was very original when naming his new testing arena for his latest and greatest creations



NEW COSMETICS, CRATES, ACHIEVEMENTS, AND MORE

The Vault has been stocked with additional cosmetics, character skins and weapon skins

The latest update is live now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!

For more about the game:

“In Killing Floor 2, players descend into continental Europe where the outbreak caused by Horzine Biotech’s failed experiment has quickly spread and gained unstoppable momentum, essentially paralyzing the European Union— Just one month after the events in the original Killing Floor, the specimen clones are everywhere and civilization is in disarray; communications have failed, governments have collapsed, and military forces have been systematically eradicated. The people of Europe know survival and self-preservation too well and lucky survivors have gone into hiding.

Not all have given up hope though… A group of civilians and mercenaries have banded together to combat the outbreak and established privately funded operation bases across Europe. Upon tracking specimen clone outbreaks, players will descend into zed-laden hot zones and exterminate them.”