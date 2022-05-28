Killzone VR Possibly in Development for PlayStation VR 2

The Killzone series may be making a return in the form of a new VR game. The Killzone series was essentially the closest thing PlayStation had to Halo for the longest time. Although it never reached the same cultural heights that Xbox's shooter did, Killzone was a solid shooter franchise that helped put Guerilla Games on the map. The series sadly went dormant in 2013 with the last mainline entry, Killzone Shadow Fall. It was a launch title for the PS4, which meant it got a lot of eyes, but the series became less of a priority for Sony and Guerrilla Games as they focused on games like the Horizon series.

With that said, Bryan Paul from the YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole offered some interesting details about a possible new Killzone game. Paul stated that at one point, Until Dawn and The Quarry developer Supermassive Games was working on a Killzone game for PlayStation VR. The developer made a number of pretty successful VR games for Sony's headset and apparently, Sony trusted them with its big FPS franchise. Somewhere around 2019, Sony was reportedly unhappy with the progress Supermassive was making on the VR Killzone game and opted to take it in house. Paul went on to speculate that it wouldn't have made much sense to start making a game for the original PSVR headset in 2019 as Sony likely knew it was going to make a new headset. As such, Paul theorized that with that amount of time, the new Killzone VR would likely be a PlayStation VR 2 launch game and possibly even be revealed at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play on June 2nd.

Sony did say that it was planning to show some PlayStation VR 2 games, but didn't specify what they would be or who is making them. It won't be long until we find out, but it would make sense to revitalize the Killzone series via a new format where it will likely have a greater chance to succeed.

