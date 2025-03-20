Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Update Stops Players from Accidently Ruining Their Saves

Warhorse Studios’ latest update brings several hotfixes to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, including removing a feature that could cause players to accidentally delete their saved data. With the amount of content in the game, losing progress can be detrimental, especially considering the save system in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. While this isn’t the only fix in the latest patch, it is the standout one for many, especially those who may fat-finger their controller’s buttons and misclick. This Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 update is small compared to previous ones, but it brings several welcome fixes to known issues that make the game more enjoyable.

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 hotfix 1.2.2 was released today, and Warhorse Studios has revealed the patch notes. Most of the content of this update goes toward fixing bugs and issues, including the New Game option present in the in-game pause menu. Here is everything included in the 1.2.2 hotfix for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hotfix 1.2.2 Patch Notes

Fixes and Improvements

Room Renting

Fixed an issue where players would still be considered trespassing in rented rooms after leaving the map and returning.

User Interface

Removed the New Game option from the in-game pause menu to prevent accidental overwrites of existing playlines. A more robust solution will be implemented in a future update.

Into the Underworld Quest

Fixed an issue where Goatskin would disappear when loading a save from version 1.1.X after updating to version 1.2.

Platform-Specific Fixes

PlayStation 5: Resolved visual artifacts occurring in Performance mode.

PC: Fixed an issue where closing the barber overlay with a mouse would break the main menu.

This hotfix follows the previous update for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which added the in-game barber. Players have been refusing to wear helmets and sharing their stylish new looks for Henry online. This update is one of several free updates planned for the game before the larger paid DLCs are released.

The three free updates are planned for Spring 2025, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s paid DLCs are planned for the summer, fall, and winter. These include the Brushes With Death, Legacy of the Forge, and Mysteria Ecclesiae DLCs. No price was given for these DLCs, but players can expect them to be a fraction of the cost of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Warhorse Studios continues to support Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and has been communicative with its fans. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched to massive success and praise, and the studio’s updates continue to improve its stellar reputation.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released on February 4th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is priced at $59.99, though fans can wait for a sale to pick the game at a discounted rate. The first Kingdom Come: Deliverance often goes on sale across every platform and it’s the perfect way to wait for a sale on the sequel.