Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announces Release Date of Next Update

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 shattered expectations and records, scoring extremely well via Metacritic as well. Fans have eagerly anticipated the title since the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Warhorse Studios certainly delivered an excellent follow-up. The studio has pledged further support for the game with post-launch updates and content and has already patched the game. Warhorse Studios has also given away free rewards but did publish its planned roadmap for larger content updates. Well, it seems that Warhorse Studios has revealed when the first major update will be released for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it is sooner than players expected.

Warhorse Studios revealed when the next update will be released for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 via Twitter, and fans are delighted at how soon they’ll get new content for the game.

https://twitter.com/KingdomComeRPG/status/1897632821096693900

Patch 1.2 will be released for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on March 13th. It will add Barber Mode, allowing players to change up Henry’s look, as well as modding for PC players. Warhorse Studios also teased a “trove of updates await” as well but did not elaborate on what additional content will be added.

The first updates for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are planned for the Spring, with Barber Mode being the first of three major updates during this season. Hardcore Mode is planned to return, giving players a more realistic and challenging way to play. After this, players can expect Horse Racing to be added.

Like Barber Mode, Hardcore Mode and Horse Racing are free additions to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. After these updates, Warhorse Studios plans to add paid DLC in the form of three separate DLCs. These are planned for Summer, Autumn, and Winter.

Players can expect game balancing, bug fixes, and more with Patch 1.2, and these are likely the “trove of updates” the studio has teased. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has already seen its first patch, and more will likely come to bring the game to a better state.

Kingdom Come: Deliverace 2‘s henry fighting.

Even without the update, players have been gushing about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and sharing their findings with the community. This includes an early game tip to get loot and avoid trouble, as well as a minor detail about the Savior Schnapps. Fans have also discovered various Easter eggs, including one about One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Once Patch 1.2 is live, players will be able to customize Henry’s look at the Barber. While this is a small free update, it brings more content to the game and lets players have more freedom over Henry’s look, tailoring it to their preferences. The major updates planned for later this year will be where the meat of the new content comes from.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It is priced at $59.99 and has a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition marked at $79.99 that comes with the DLC upon release.