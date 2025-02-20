Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Players Are Just Now Realizing the Best Part About Saviour Schnapps

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been a smashing success with excellent reviews and selling enough copies to recoup its development costs in a single day. This is in part to returning players eager to continue Henry’s story from Kingdom Come: Deliverance as well as newcomers to the series. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is known for its brutal realism and depiction of the medieval ages, but a lot of players are unprepared for how challenging the game can be. As they play more, these players will begin picking up on various mechanics, including the Saviour Schnapps. One feature has recently been discovered by players and it has become a game changer.

Learning and mastering skills is one of the main challenges of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Another aspect that can cause problems is saving, as the main method is saving through sleeping in an owned bed. However, there is another way to save your progress in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and players have found an interesting aspect to this mechanic.

The Saviour Schnapps is a craftable potion in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and a crucial recipe to use. Saviour Schnapps allow you to save your game without having to find a bed and take a snooze. While returning players will be familiar with the Saviour Schnapps from Kingdom Come: Deliverance, new players are once again making a discovery other longtime players may have already noticed.

While inspecting the Saviour Schnapps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, players discovered there is an icon of floppy disk on the potion bottle. It can be hard to see when crafting the Saviour Schnapps potion, but seeing one of these potions out in the wild makes the reference more apparent. While this doesn’t affect the game or the potion’s effects, it is a humorous addition.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is full of little hidden details like this. Players have discovered a cabbage thief, likely paying homage to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Others have found a straw hat that appears identical to Luffy’s from One Piece. The floppy disk on the Saviour Schnapps potion is just another Easter egg that has brought some laughs to players.

The Saviour Schnapps also sported a floppy disk in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but returning players are still surprised by this find, as many did not inspect the potion and see it in the first game. The floppy disk is seemingly the universal sign of saving even as many gamers today have never used one or seen one in the wild, as one Redditor points out.

Players will likely discover more Easter eggs and jokes like this in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, especially as new content is added in the DLC. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S and priced at $59.99. Players can purchase the DLC separate, or purchase the Deluxe Edition, which includes all DLC when it launches.